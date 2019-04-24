Turkey will not forget its diplomats killed by Armenian terrorists - presidential administration

By Trend





Turkey will not forget its diplomats who were killed by the militants of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, said Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Communications Director, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Commenting on the events of 1915, Altun said that they should not be evaluated through the prism of the political interests of some countries.

"There are no documents confirming the events of 1915 being an "Armenian genocide”," he said.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out a "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.