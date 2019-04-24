Turkmenistan introducing online services in employment

By Trend





The work is underway in Turkmenistan to improve services in the field of social protection and employment of the population, Trend reports with reference to the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

In particular, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan is working to implement transition to digital economy and public administration, as well as to improve the quality of services provided to the population.

Opening a section on the official website of the ministry that includes information about available jobs, as well as people seeking job, is another important step towards harmonization of relations between the subjects of the labor market, the report said.

The necessary conditions have been defined for those seeking job and employers for using the services of the website for employment of the Turkmen population.

Users who have a registered email, those who passed registration on the webpage as a job seeker, can use the services of the website by clicking on a link sent to their email address after activating their "Personal Account" for online employment services.