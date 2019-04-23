Kazakhstan establishes new dollar rate at KASE day trading

By Trend





The weighted average dollar rate at the daytime session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 23, 2019 amounted to 377.49 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange data.

Compared with the daytime session on April 22 (377.35 tenge / $ 1), the national currency fell by 0.14 tenge to the US dollar.

KASE states that at the day trades in US dollars the minimum rate was at the level of 377.30 tenge per dollar, the maximum - 378 tenge, the closing rate - 378 tenge.

The volume of trading in US currency amounted to $30.460 million. The number of transactions in currency transactions is 93.

In the morning session of trading in US dollar, the minimum rate was 376.80 tenge per dollar, the maximum - 377.36 tenge, the closing rate was 377.35 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to $38.550 million. The number of transactions in currency transactions was 107.

The results of the morning and afternoon sessions show that the weighted average rate of the American currency was at the level of 377.33 tenge.

In the exchange offices of the Nur-Sultan (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of the dollar is 379 tenge, Almaty - 379.3 tenge.

The official exchange rate of the National Bank as of April 23 is 377.11 tenge per $1.

On April 24, proceeding from the current procedure for determining the official rate, it will be 377.33 tenge per $1.