Turkmenistan attends workshop on identification, detention & return of irregular migrants

By Trend





The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in a workshop held recently in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as part of the EU's Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA), Trend reports referring to the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

Speakers at the event noted that the countries for the execution of the readmission agreement undertake to fulfill its conditions, and for these obligations they must prove the importance of the grounds for requests for readmission, the report said.

It was stated on the EU website that the seminar was held with the participation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The main purpose of the event was to acquaint participants with the best international and European practices of identification, accommodation and return of irregular migrants.

Special attention was paid to cooperation between institutions involved in the fight against illegal migration at state borders and within country, according to the EU.

Practical examples of identifying migrants with irregular status, including their vulnerable groups, were discussed and analyzed. Following the event, EU experts will develop recommendations for improving the national legislation of the countries of Central Asia in accordance with international practice.