Turkmenistan, Belarus to hold business negotiations

By Trend





Belarus and Turkmenistan have planned to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen Committee on Economic Cooperation and a joint business forum in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat in May, Trend reports referring to the export portal of Belarus at the National Centre for Marketing and Price Study.

The agenda includes issues related to the prospects of the growth of trade turnover and development of scientific and technical cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan.

According to the National Centre, the business forum will focus on the establishment of direct relations between interested business entities of the Republic of Belarus and potential Turkmen partners representing both the public and private sector.

As was reported earlier, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $65.0 million (with a balance for Belarus - 57.7 million) in 2017, and to $32.2 million (balance - 22.9 million) in 2018.

Belarus mainly supplies to Turkmenistan high value-added goods, such as trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.

The main promising areas of Belarusian exports to Turkmenistan are the expansion of the dealer network of engineering companies, increase in the supply of agricultural technology, elevator equipment and food products, and the supply of equipment and the provision of services in the field of military-technical cooperation.