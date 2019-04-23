Will Iran extend ban on import of some commodities?

By Trend





Iranian government is unlikely to extend the ban on imports of some commodities, the spokesman of Customs Administration Ahmad Khani told Trend.

"Contrary to the perception of many who thinks that Customs is the policy maker, the Economic Policy Council is the one that made decision on import ban," he said.

The Customs Administration only acts as the executor of the government's decisions, so the notion that customs have caused ban on importing specific goods is irrelevant, he added.

Last Iranian year (ended on March 21), the imposition of customs restrictions, the prohibition of imports of the luxury goods and closure of production units in the border areas were part of the problems that both traders and the Free Zone Organization was struggling with.

In June last year, the import of 1,339 commodities categorized as "non-essential goods with domestic counterparts", i.e. Group IV, was banned by the government to save foreign currency and support domestic products.

In January, 47 commodities were removed from the list of banned imports and residents of border towns were given the green light to legally bring in previously banned goods including essential commodities like rice (30 kg per person annually), sugar (15 kilograms per person annually), tea (1 kg per person annually), vegetable oil (10 kg per person annually), paper (7 kg per person annually), coffee and oilseeds.

Several times, traders and shopkeepers in the border areas protested against the ban on imports of the luxuries commodities.