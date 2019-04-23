Kazakhstan, S.Korea to realize nearly 60 joint projects

By Trend





Kazakhstan and South Korea have signed new economic cooperation program called "Fresh wind" for 2019-22,Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan-S.Korea Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation is to supervise the program.d

Some 58 projects of the program are to cover such economic spheres as transport and logistics, construction, infrastructural development, mining and metallurgy sectors, trade and economic cooperation, energy, innovation and ICT, agriculture, finance, health care as well as cooperation in culture, tourism and education system.

Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Son Yoon Mo, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea have signed the program.

Out of all 40 projects in the portfolio of Kazakhstan-Korea Innovative Industrial projects, 19 of them were already realized using $1.9 billion, 6 more are in the process of realization using $2.1 billion and 15 promising projects to be realized for $3.2 billion that are a part of the "Fresh wind" program.

Today there are more than 500 companies in Kazakhstan with South Korean capital.