Dollar in Kazakhstan falls by 2.5 tenge

By Trend





Weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 22, 2019 amounted to 376.99 tenge, Trend reports with reference to KASE

Compared with the morning session on April 19 (379.54 tenge / $ 1), the national currency strengthened to the dollar by 2.55 tenge.

KASE states that at the morning session, the minimum rate was at 376.36 tenge per dollar, the maximum- 378.30 tenge, the closing rate was 377.10 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in the dollar amounted to $152,752 million. The number of transactions in currency transactions is 311.

On Friday at KASE, the weighted average dollar rate with T + 1 settlements in tenge at the end of the morning trading session was 379.54 tenge, daily - 379.17 tenge, and at the end of both sessions - 379.29 tenge. The total trading volume amounted to $60.132 million.