Turkmenistan introduces electronic payments for water in Ashgabat

By Trend





A digital system for services and calculations of consumers (including for drinking water) is planned to be introduced in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

An electronic database has been created under the Ashgabat Agyz Suw Association under Ashgabat City Administration, where information on consumers living in the capital, including addresses, the amount of electricity used, and payment terms, is stored. Residents can make payments via cell phones, payment terminals, and Internet provider systems.

"The phased implementation of measures envisaged by the Digital Economy Development Concept of Turkmenistan, designed to strengthen the managerial capacity and efficiency of the system of state bodies at all levels, will strengthen communication links between various structures and the society," the newspaper writes.

Ashgabat Agyz Suw previously notified citizens of the need to obtain the necessary papers for installing a water meter and make all calculations for the use of drinking water.

Turkmenistan’s law "On Drinking Water" stresses the importance of compliance with the rules for the use of drinking water in residential buildings.

Unauthorized connection of citizens to the water supply and sewage networks of residential buildings, residential and utility rooms, and land plots without a permit, as well as actions that impede the normal functioning of water supply and sewage networks are strictly prohibited.

Use of drinking water for washing cars and carpets by residents through illegally connecting basements and semi-basements of residential buildings to plumbing systems is also prohibited.

In case of irrational, careless and uneconomical treatment of water, administrative penalties will be imposed.