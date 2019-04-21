Water level of Urmia Lake increases by 70 centimeters

By Trend

The water level of Urmia Lake has reached 1,271.42 meters as a result of the recent rainfall in Iran, Aqil Agdasi, director of the Water Resources Research Center of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, told reporters.

The water level increased by 70 centimeters this Iranian year compared to last Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), Agdasi added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

The current water level of Urmia Lake increased by 1.17 meters in September of this Iranian year compared to September of last Iranian year, he said.



The current water area of ??the Urmia Lake is 647 kilometers this Iranian year compared to last Iranian year which is 1,201 square kilometres more compared to September of last Iranian year.

The water volume of the Urmia Lake was 1.94 billion cubic meters in September of last Iranian year. To date, this figure has increased by 3.84 billion cubic meters.