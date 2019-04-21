21.04.2019
21 April 2019 [15:08]
Water level of Urmia Lake increases by 70 centimeters
21 April 2019 [14:50]
Death toll from Sri Lanka's multiple blasts rises to 185, 469 injured (UPDATED)
21 April 2019 [14:32]
Sri Lanka government declares curfew, shuts down access to major social media sites
21 April 2019 [13:25]
Macedonians vote in election dominated by splits over name change
21 April 2019 [13:11]
Air raids kill 7 militants in S. Afghanistan's Uruzgan province
21 April 2019 [12:35]
Strong ties with Asian countries - in favor of Iranian producers
21 April 2019 [12:12]
Ukraine kicks off 2nd round of presidential election
21 April 2019 [11:31]
Investigators believe Notre Dame blaze started at base of iconic spire - reports
21 April 2019 [11:15]
FM Zarif to leave Tehran for New York on Tuesday
