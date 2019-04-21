Strong ties with Asian countries - in favor of Iranian producers

By Trend

Strong economic relations with Iran's neighbouring Asian countries will bring huge economic benefits to Iranian producers, Chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Gilan province Hadi Tizhoosh-Taban said.

The correct rules can help develop trade, Tizhoosh-Taban added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Taking into account the businessmen's dissatisfaction, reforms should be carried out in the country’s banking system and some changes should be made in the financial sector, he said.



Gilan province, located in northern Iran, has the potential to boost trade with the CIS countries, Tizhoosh-Taban said.

There is a need for banking system incentives to actively support producers and businessmen. Favourable conditions have been created for this purpose, he added.