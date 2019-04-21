Strong ties with Asian countries - in favor of Iranian producers

|
Strong economic relations with Iran's neighbouring Asian countries will bring huge economic benefits to Iranian producers, Chairman of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Gilan province Hadi Tizhoosh-Taban said.
The correct rules can help develop trade, Tizhoosh-Taban added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.
Gilan province, located in northern Iran, has the potential to boost trade with the CIS countries, Tizhoosh-Taban said.
There is a need for banking system incentives to actively support producers and businessmen. Favourable conditions have been created for this purpose, he added.