By Trend

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is slated to leave Tehran for New York on Tuesday to attend the United Nations General Assembly annual meeting themed 'Remarking and promoting international day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for peace, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting will kick off in New York on Wednesday.

Iran's new and permanent Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-e Ravanchi is to accompany foreign minister during the visit.