French IT companies explore Turkmen market

By Trend

Meetings were held in the Ashgabat, Turkmenistan with representatives of French companies specializing in IT-technologies, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

Cooperation in the introduction of advanced digital technologies in Turkmenistan was discussed during meetings with heads of Turkmen Tranzit, Akylly Tislimat and Imdat Electronika local firms. The meetings were held on the margins of a session of the intergovernmental Turkmen-French Committee for Economic Cooperation.

The meeting was held with the participation of Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The importance of organizing meetings between representatives of the business circles of the two countries, which will contribute to the implementation of new joint projects, was stressed during the event.

It was reported earlier that the UIET had put forward an initiative to create an IT-Cluster in line with the Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019-2025.

The UIET has already organized seminars with the participation of specialists from Turkey’s Inovera and Telekom Telekominikasyon Dis Tic. ve san. A.S. companies, experienced in the implementation of e-government and cybersecurity systems.

According to the aforementioned concept, an "e-government" system is planned to be developed in Turkmenistan, which is expected to be organized in a fuel and energy complex, chemical industry, processing industry, construction, transport, telecommunications, medicine, textile industry and the agricultural sector.

The new system is expected to allow for a quick and efficient supervision of the seasonal work, as well as provide the opportunity for continuous monitoring and operational decision-making at the level of the sectoral ministry, as well as the administration and agribusinesses.

Local economists think that the implementation of e-government will help improve the efficiency of enterprise management, provide an opportunity for operational control at all stages of business process management, reducing document passage cycles and the execution time of basic functions, and will ensure rapid search for information necessary for making management decisions.