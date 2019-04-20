Uzbekistan to introduce Turkish technology in textile industry

By Trend

Representatives of the "Uztextileprom" Association held a meeting with the delegation of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Turkey "DEIK" in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the textile association.

During negotiations with foreign partners, information was provided on the favorable business environment formed in Uzbekistan, a broad system of legal guarantees and privileges for foreign investors, customs privileges and preferences, investment potential, the banking system, and the procedure for granting loans to foreign investors.

The sides discussed prospects of introducing the water management system (Zero liquid discharge) in Uzbekistan using Turkish technologies, which provide comprehensive solutions to water purification and industrial wastewater.

It worth noting that wastewater, which contains a wide range of contaminants, is formed when finishing textile materials.

Moreover, soluble dyes are a big problem, because few cleansing technologies are available and dissolved dyes are not sufficiently eliminated in municipal wastewater treatment plants.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on the introduction of the latest Turkish technologies in the implementation of projects of the textile and garment and knitwear industry.