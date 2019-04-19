S. Korea to help Turkmenistan with commercialization of 5G mobile communication

By Trend





The Republic of Korea will help Turkmenistan with the commercialization of 5G mobile communications, Trend reports referring to a joint statement by the presidents of the two countries.

South Korean President Moon Jae-is who is on a state visit in Turkmenistan on April 16-18, held talks with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties expressed their wish that, with the Republic of Korea sharing the world’s first experience in commercialization of 5G mobile communications, the parties may successfully respond to the challenges arising from the fourth industrial revolution use of the opportunity for inclusive innovation growth in the long run, the document says.

It was remarked that science, technology and information and communication technologies are the key driving force for economic and social progress, and for the development of innovations in both countries. The parties also highlighted the need for a joint response to the new technologies' on people, industry and society.

As was reported earlier, Turkmenistan's national mobile operator Altyn Asyr (TM CELL) purchased 100 base stations with its own funds for deploying mobile communications in the territory of Ahal, Balkan and Dashoguz regions of Turkmenistan.

This year, the base stations will be purchased using a credit line allocated by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). Within the framework of the large-scale "Development of telecommunication networks of Turkmenistan" project, Altyn Asyr plans to ensure widespread introduction of this type of communication in Turkmenistan including 3G, 4G and, in the near future, 5G-speed Internet and other services.

To this end, it is planned to purchase more than 600 units of broadcasting equipment. More than 120 base stations will be set in the capital city, Ashgabat.