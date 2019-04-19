Turkey creates safety zone in northern Syria - official

By Trend





Turkey has created a safety zone in northern Syria, said Ibrahim Kalin, the press secretary of the Turkish President, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media. In his words, this safety zone begins from Afrin and Manbij districts.

Kalin noted that there is a stability in the territories liberated by Turkey from the terrorists. Turkey respects the territorial integrity of Syria, but any potential threat from Syria will continue to be prevented in the future, he added.

On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces together with the Free Syrian Army launched the Olive Branch Operation in Afrin, Syria.

On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria.