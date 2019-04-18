Iran to host next meeting of working group on Caspian Sea

By Trend





The next meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea (HLWG) will be held in July 2019 in Iran, Trendreports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

This is stated in the communiqué of the second meeting of the working group, which was held on April 16-17, 2019 in Kazakhstan’s capital city Nur-Sultan.

“Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov emphasized the importance of the tasks faced by the HLWG and the need to intensify work on the drafts of five-sided agreements on a wide range of issues of cooperation and implementation of activities in the Caspian Sea that are under consideration by the parties,” the statement reads.

The significance of holding the first Caspian Economic Forum in 2019 in Turkmenistan was also noted, according to the Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan took part in the negotiations.

"The parties continued discussing the draft agreement on the methodology for establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea and agreed on a number of its conditions. Discussion of this document will be continued at the next meeting. The parties also discussed various aspects of cooperation in the Caspian Sea during the meeting, and exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements, following the results of the 5th Caspian Summit. The delegations positively assessed the outcome of the negotiations and expressed deep appreciation to the Republic of Kazakhstan for the high level of organization of the meeting," the statement reads.