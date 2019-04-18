Israeli company may create high-tech dairy complex in Uzbekistan

By Trend





The Israeli company LR Group is considering the possibility of creating a high-tech dairy complex in Uzbekistan, taking into account Israel’s leading position in highly productive dairy farming, as well as the similarity of climatic features of these two countries, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Israel, Said Rustamov, met with the executive director of a large engineering company LR Group, Ami Lustig.

The LR Group company specializes in the development, financing, construction of large-scale integrated projects and their management in such areas as agriculture, energy medicine and infrastructure construction.

During the talks, the issues of the participation of an Israeli company in the implementation of a number of socially significant projects in Uzbekistan, particularly in the fields of medicine and agriculture, involving Israeli experience and know-how, were discussed.

One of such projects is the construction of a diagnostic center and oncology clinic in the country with advanced technological equipment and highly qualified personnel from both the number of specialists from leading Israeli medical institutions and domestic medical personnel trained by a specially designed program.

Interest was also expressed in establishing a nephrology center for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease in Uzbekistan.

To implement these and other promising projects, LR Group proposed to attract funding from international financial and credit institutions.

Moreover, the company proposed to create a trilateral investment fund with its Austrian partner Agrotec and Uzbek side where foreign private investors will accumulate.

An agreement was reached on organizing the next visit of representatives of the LR Group to Uzbekistan as part of participation in the planned Uzbek-Israeli agroforum in May of this year with substantive negotiations in the relevant departments of the country.