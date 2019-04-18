Iran announces date of starting preparations for parliamentary elections

By Trend





In accordance with the schedule for the 11th parliamentary elections in Iran, the preparations for the elections will begin on May 23, 2019, Mohammad Javad Kulivand, Chairman of the Councils and Interior Affairs Committee of the Iranian Parliament, told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Kulivand, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Iran has prepared a schedule for the parliamentary elections and has submitted it to the Supervisory Board.

Kulivand said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Supervisory Board have held many discussions on the timeline so far, and the discussions are ongoing.

"According to the schedule of the 11th parliamentary elections, officials who want to nominate their candidacy at the first stage of the elections should resign from their post," he said.

The next Iranian parliamentary elections will be held on February 21, 2020.