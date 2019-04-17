  • 17 April 2019 [17:50]
    Pashinyan issues warning to Russian TV channels
  • 17 April 2019 [17:43]
    S. Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Turkmenistan
  • 17 April 2019 [16:59]
    Iran Central Bank's proposal to slash zeros from rial put on parliament`s agenda
  • 17 April 2019 [16:46]
    Iranian Oil and Gas Development Company rejects oil leak rumors
  • 17 April 2019 [15:44]
    GM Uzbekistan to release two new Chevrolet models
  • 17 April 2019 [15:32]
    French company to implement major projects in Ashgabat City
  • 17 April 2019 [15:23]
    Kazakhstan's GDP growing, thanks to mining industry, trade
  • 17 April 2019 [15:11]
    French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
  • 17 April 2019 [14:10]
    Turkey's ruling party officially appeals to CEC to hold repeat elections in Istanbul

    • Most Popular