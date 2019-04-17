S. Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Turkmenistan

By Trend





President of South Korea Moon Jae-in is in Turkmenistan on a state visit, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmengovernment sources.

Within the visit, negotiations with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are planned.

Turkmenistan sees South Korea, which rightfully holds a leading position among the developed countries, as an important and reliable partner, cooperation with which is built on an equal, long-term basis, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reports.

The two countries demonstrate closeness or similarity of the positions on such key topics as sustainable development and strengthening peace and security as well as water, transport and energy diplomacy, the Watan newspaper writes.

There are all possibilities for expanding the range of areas of mutually beneficial partnership and productive business ties, enhancing investment activities and implementing new joint projects including those in the industrial sector, local TV channel Altyn Asyr reports.

According to Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper, favorable prospects have been opened for cooperation with representatives of business and financial circles of South Korea in oil and gas sector, textile, medical and construction industries, in the field of transport and logistics, mineral processing, information and communication technologies.

At the beginning of the year, the seventh meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation was held in Seoul. At the same time, following a joint business forum, a package of documents in the field of water management and agriculture was signed.

South Korean companies participate in petrochemical, gas processing, road transport and other industries of Turkmenistan. In particular, they are taking part in the construction of a natural gas refinery at the Galkynysh gas field, the second biggest field in the world, a polymer plant in Kiyanly settlement, and high-octane gasoline production units at an oil refinery in Turkmenbashi city.