Iranian Oil and Gas Development Company rejects oil leak rumors

By Trend





The Oil and Gas Development Co. of Iran has denied rumors about an alleged oil leak at the Hurolazim oil fields (Khuzestan Province), Trend reports via Mehr news agency.

A video posted on social media shows an oil leak that has allegedly occurred in the Hurolazim oil fields.

Referring to the footage, the director of public relations at the Iranian Oil & Gas Engineering Development Company rejected the possible leak, saying no problems were observed at Hurolazim oil fields.

"The location shown in the video is not Hurolazim oil fields," he said.

He stressed that there were no oil leaks from the oil fields in the western part of Karun, and the fields are under control.

Iranian authorities have previously rejected reports that massive floods have affected crude production in joint oil fields with neighboring Iraq.

Head of Iran’s Petroleum Engineering and Development Company Turaj Dehqani said that floods that inundated parts oil-rich province of Khuzestan in southwest of the country over the past days had not caused the crude production in joint fields with Iraq, located to the west of the Karun River.

Heavy floods, described by authorities as unprecedented in the past 70 years, have affected around two thirds of Iran’s 31 provinces with areas in northeast, west and southwest of the country suffering the worst. Nearly 70 people have been killed since the heavy downpours began to hit Iran on March 19.

All the five oil fields shared between Iran and Iraq are located near the Hawizeh Marshes which straddles the border between the two countries and is known to the locals as Hurolazim.

Dehqani also rejected reports that authorities had decided to divert the flood waters from the Hurolazim in order to protect the oil installations in the area. He said all environmental standards have been observed during years of development of the joint oil fields.