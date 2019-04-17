Netherlands ready to bring innovative solutions for Iran's agriculture

By Trend





The ambassador of the Netherlands to Iran has said that the European Union is continuing to ensure a special financial channel in order to continue its business relationship with Iran as before.

"Despite the new sanctions against Iran and the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal (JCPOA), the European Union is committed to this deal," Yap Werner, new Dutch Ambassador to Iran said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He expressed hope to boost cooperation in the field of agriculture with Iran.

The envoy note that agricultural sector of the Netherlands enjoys the technology and innovations that can be transferred to Iran. "We are trying to keep Iran-Netherlands trade relations by sharing our experience."

Referring to Iran's capacities in the agricultural sector he said that Iran is a big market and the technology infrastructure in this country is suitable for the development of the agricultural sector. So, this is a good opportunity to establish a common partnership between the two countries, added the envoy.

Werner pointed out that production and export of Iranian agricultural products due to climate change may face problems in the future, which the Netherlands wants to help to provide solutions. "The Netherlands is ready to bring innovative solutions."