GM Uzbekistan to release two new Chevrolet models

By Trend





GM Uzbekistan will launch the production of the Chevrolet Equinox crossover and the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV this year, Trend reports with reference to Uzavtosanoat.

"In 2019, the Chevrolet Captiva crossover will be replaced with: Chevrolet Equinox crossover and Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. The production of cars will be implemented on GM Uzbekistan’s plants," Uzavtosanoat noted.

Earlier GM Uzbekistan announced two new models - SUVs in the SUV segment, which were planned to be presented at the end of the third quarter of this year.

"In the coming years, we will be mastering a new global platform. Moreover, this year, we are working on the start of a large-assembly of two cars in the SUV segment - off-road vehicles. We removed the Captiva production last year and presented 2 new cars instead," Deputy Chairman of Uzavtosanoat Aziz Shukurov said.

Chevrolet Equinox is a mid-size crossover, the prototype of which was first introduced by the Americans in 2003 at the Detroit Auto Show. In 2008, a new version of the Chevrolet Equinox called Sport was introduced. The technical equipment of the crossover was thoroughly revised.

Chevrolet Trailblazer began to produce in September 2001 in Ohio. In 2013, General Motors introduced a completely new generation of this SUV.

Trailblazer 2013 is equipped with a 3.6-liter gasoline engine (239 horsepower).

The engine comes in a pair with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed Hydramax automatic transmission.

Up to 100 km / h, the Trailblazer with a gasoline engine accelerates in 9.7 seconds (in diesel with an automatic transmission - 11.8 seconds).