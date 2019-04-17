Iran fails to sell gas condensates

By Trend





There were no customers for the Iranian gas condensates put up for sale at the energy exchange, Amir Hossein Tebyanian, representative of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) at the Iranian energy exchange (IRENEX), told Mehr News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Tebyanian, selling of the Iranian oil or gas condensates at the energy exchange under the current conditions would definitely be of benefit to Iran. In his words, however, if this does not happen, it will not be too disadvantageous, as Iran puts oil and gas condensates up for sale at the energy exchange in a hope of diversifying their sales methods (despite being able to sell oil and gas condensates outside of the energy exchange), and with no extra expenses needed to that end, the country has nothing to lose.

"Next week, on April 23, 1 million barrels of crude oil will be sold at $65.43 per barrel on Iran's energy exchange," he said.

Today the South Pars Gas Complex put 1 million barrels of gas condensate up for sale at $67.85 per barrel.