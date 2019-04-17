Trade with Turkmenistan characterized by steady surplus for Belarus

By Trend





Trade and economic relations with Turkmenistan are characterized by a steady positive balance for Belarus, Trendreferring to the Belarus National Center for Marketing and Price Study.

After reaching a record high in 2013 (exports of goods and services in the amount of $440 million), there has been a tendency to reduce mutual trade turnover in recent years.

In 2017, the mutual turnover of Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to $65.0 million (Belarus's surplus in the amount of $57.7 million), but in 2018 the mutual turnover amounted to $32.2 million (Belarus's surplus in the amount of $22.9 million).

Significant potential for bilateral cooperation is seen in agriculture, health care, education, IT, science and new technologies.

The main promising areas of Belarusian exports to Turkmenistan are expanding the dealer network of machine-building enterprises, increasing the supply of agricultural technology, the supply of elevator and other equipment, food products, and providing services in the field of military-technical cooperation.