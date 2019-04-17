Zarif: No prohibition on enrichment of uranium by Iran

By Trend





There is no prohibition on enrichment of uranium by Iran under NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons), JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) or UNSCR (United Nations Security Council Resolution) 2231, as stated in a post on Twitter by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports.

“Reminder to our E3 partners in JCPOA : There is NO prohibition on enrichment of uranium by Iran under NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2231. Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond,” the post read.

The Iranian minister added that it “might be useful for European partners to actually read the document and to pledged to defend”.

The French Ambassador to the US stated in his tweets that, after the end of some provisions of the JCPOA, Iran would not have the right to enrich uranium.

The French ambassador also stated that France's sanctions on Iran's uranium enrichment could be restored by 2025 with the end of some provisions.

The implementation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) was initiated in January 2016.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year, whereas the European signatories of the deal are trying to protect it.