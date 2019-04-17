Turkmenistan holds business talks with France

By Trend





A meeting of the Turkmen-French Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Political consultations were also held between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and France, and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, minister of state attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit to take part in these consultations.

Following the consultations, a number of bilateral documents were signed, the report said.

The French businessmen operate in the Turkmen market in such areas as construction, transport, tourism and energy.

Two countries are interested in the implementation of the project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe. The option of laying a gas pipeline across the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and connecting it to the transnational projects in the European direction is being considered.