Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood

By Trend





The recent heavy rainfall and flood are estimated to have so far caused damage worth more than 21 trillion rials (about $500 million) to the country’s electric power sector, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said.

Ardakanian made the remarks in the Iranian parliament.

As a result of flood more than 2,000 villages were left without electricity. But presently, only 35 villages are without electricity, Ardakanian added, Trend reports referring to Mehr news agency.

Floods inflicted damage worth 35.2 trillion rials (about $838 million) to the road infrastructure, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said.

He said that 6,800 facilities were damaged on the roads of the country and 725 bridges were completely destroyed.