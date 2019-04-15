Iranian minister: Export of products must not strike blow at domestic market

By Trend





The export of Iranian products must not strike a blow at the local market and citizens must not face product shortage, Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said.

According to the statistics, 50,000 jobs were created as a result of the export of goods worth $1 billion, Rahmani added, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

The infrastructure should be created for the development of export, he said.

Import of high-quality products should be avoided. The import of poor quality products contributes to the import of smuggled products into the country, Rahmani said.