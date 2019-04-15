Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to French president

By Trend





Turkmen ambassador to France Shokhrat Jumayev has presented credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that during the political consultations in Ashgabat the two countries stressed the importance of intensifying bilateral visits at the level of the presidents, as well as strengthening intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties.

The sides stressed the importance of developing financial and banking cooperation, promoting the activity of French companies in Turkmenistan.

The French businessmen operate in the Turkmen market in such areas as construction, transport, tourism and energy.

Two countries are interested in the implementation of the project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe. The option of laying a gas pipeline across the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and connecting it to the transnational projects in the European direction is being considered.

Total and Gaz de France are interested in developing the hydrocarbon resources of the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea and exploring the possibilities of transporting gas to Europe.

The French Schneider Electric and the Turkmen government signed an agreement within the consortium with the Belgian ENEX Group SA to provide Ashgabat with energy.

Moreover, Franco-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space implemented the project to build the Turkmen first national artificial satellite.