French president’s decision on so-called "Armenian genocide" is irresponsible

12 April 2019 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision on the so-called "Armenian genocide" is irresponsible, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 11.

“By signing a decree declaring April 24 the day of memory of the so-called "Armenian genocide", Macron made a big mistake,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also stressed that by signing the decree, the French president grossly violated international law.

“Before making such a decision, the French president should recall the dark moments of the history of his country,” he said.

On April 10, President Macron signed a decree declaring April 24 as the national day of memory of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

