Number of flights between Kazakhstan, Russia may increase

By Trend

The number of flights between Kazakhstan and Russia may increase in the near future, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee has issued a certificate of accreditation for the Russian IrAero airline.

During the spring-summer navigation, the airline plans to perform regular passenger flights on the routes Zhukovsky (Moscow Oblast) - Karaganda - Zhukovsky with a frequency of 7 flights a week, Zhukovsky - Kokshetau - Zhukovsky and Zhukovsky - Petropavlovsk - Zhukovsky 2 times a week each.

Flights will be operated on RRJ (Sukhoi SuperJet-100) aircraft.

Established in 1999, IrAero airline is based at the Irkutsk International Airport. Currently, Iraero performs regular, charter and cargo transportation in Russia, CIS countries and China.