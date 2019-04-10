Iran looks to open new trade offices, access "500-million population market"

By Trend





Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade said that 55 percent of Iran's non-oil exports go out to 15 neighboring countries, so the country is looking to expand its reach.

Reza Rahmani said that Iran is looking to launch new trading offices in Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

"We have increased the trade relations with Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon," Rahmani said, Trend reports citing the official website of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Rahmani called increasing the economic cooperation with Oman, Iraq and Lebanon as the gateway to the Arab market.

"The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade's plans for the current year will be boosting exports, domestic production and activating mines," said the official.

"Oman, with regard to free trade with 27 countries, is the gateway to a 500-million population market, which Iran must take advantage of, to increase its economic and trade relations," he said.

The minister noted that while 55 percent of Iran's non-oil exports account for neighboring countries, but only 2 percent of those countries' imports account for Iran, and the country looks to up the figure to 5 percent.