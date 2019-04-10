Iran fails to sell oil

By Trend





One million barrels of Iranian oil put up for sale at the energy exchange on April 9, 2019 did not find their buyer, Amir Hossein Tebyanian, representative of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) at Iran energy exchange, told Mehr News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Tebyanian, there were no customers on April 9 and no payments were made for the sale of oil.

Tebyanian added that the time for the next sale of oil will probably be extended today.

He also said that 1 million barrels of gas condensate will be sold at the energy stock exchange on April 16.

The NIOC has set a price of $63.36 per every barrel of oil which is put up for sale at the energy market.

Iran has put crude oil for sale 8 times at the energy market, but it is by now the 5th time that Iran fails to find a customer for selling oil.