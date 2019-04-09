Ravon to resume cars sales in Russia

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The automotive industry of Uzbekistan in recent years has undergone significant reform. Simplifying the procedure for buying cars is designed to increase the demand for cars, and expanding export opportunities will make the Uzbek brand even more popular abroad.

Information that GM Uzbekistan will soon resume deliveries and sales of Ravon cars is based not only on rumors. Firstly, an approval of the type of vehicle for the Ravon R2 hatchback appeared in the Rosstandard database on March 19, and secondly, such sales had already begun in neighboring Belarus, reports Avtostat.

According to the official website of the company, the export of models to the Republic is open from April 3 and the first batch has been sent.

This suggests that the company has finally decided on its pricing policy and at this stage, nothing prevents it from returning its “state employees” to other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

GM Uzbekistan also says that since the beginning of the year, cars produced in Uzbekistan have already begun to export to its neighboring countries - Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

In Belarus, Nexia R3 (turned Chevrolet Aveo) and Ravon R4 (Chevrolet Cobalt) are offered for sale. As Avtostat wrote earlier, in Russia an Approval Vehicle Type for these models is still valid (on R3 - until June 2019, on R4 - until October 2019).

According to some reports, GM Uzbekistan is already updating them or even managed to do it.

The deliveries of Ravon cars to Russia stopped in spring 2018. Judging by the data of the Avtostat analytical agency, in the first quarter of 2018, the dealers sold about 1,500 cars of the brand every month, in April sales fell by almost half and until the end of 2018, obviously, only unsold were sold.

As a result, sales of the brand’s cars amounted to 5,500 units by the end of 2018.

The philosophy of Ravon implies an ongoing development. Not a desire for imaginary ideals, but a desire to justify the trust and respect of buyers acquired over the long history of the brand.

Relying on the best traditions of Ravon and its partners, developing them in accordance with the modern trends of the industry, the company form a conscious and balanced understanding of real cars in society.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Uzbekistan were established on March 20, 1992.

The trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan in 2018 increased by 21 percent to $5.7 billion.

The structure of Russia's exports to Uzbekistan includes metals and products, wood and pulp and paper products, machinery, equipment and vehicles, food products and agricultural raw materials, mineral products, chemical products.

The structure of imports of Russia from Uzbekistan includes textiles and footwear, chemical products, machinery, food products and agricultural raw materials, metals and products from them.