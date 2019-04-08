Uzbek chemical enterprises manufacture products worth over $193 M

By Trend





Enterprises of Uzkimyosanoat JSC manufactured marketable products in the amount of 1.636.8 trillion soums ($193.736 million) in January-March 2019, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

This figure is 20.6 percent more than for the same period last year.

Chemical enterprises produced 334,960 tons of mineral fertilizers, including 252,170 tons of nitrogen fertilizers, 37,770 tons of phosphate fertilizers and 45,020 of tons potash fertilizers.

During the reporting period, 1,276.5 million tons of mineral fertilizers were put up for trading in physical weight, of which 681,700 tons were sold.

Uzkimyosanoat is an integrated corporate structure that combines chemical enterprises of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The company develops and sells industrial, innovation, marketing program development of chemical plants, thus creating the conditions and prerequisites for the sustainable development of the industry as a whole.

The company comprises 14 industrial enterprises, 13 regional distribution organizations involved in the implementation of mineral fertilizers to agriculture , scientific research and design institutes , foreign freight forwarding organization "Kimetrans" and "Kimetrans Logistics", and brokerage company "Hamkor - kimeservis".