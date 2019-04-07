President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention

By Trend:

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has told today about work underway in the healthcare sector, Trend reported citing Kazinform.

"Today is World Health Day. This year it is dedicated to universal health coverage. In Kazakhstan, KZT 1 trillion 180 billion from the central government budget has been allocated for healthcare. Much is being done, including as part of the statutory free medical assistance. However, that is not enough," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed on Twitter.

As the Head of State said, there are still some difficulties with access to basic health services in the regions. "It is essential to continue work in this regard. The issues of citizens' health protection are under my careful attention," the President said.