Uzbekistan to hold meeting of 7 branch bodies of CIS

By Trend





The Uzbek side will organize meetings of seven sectorial bodies as a co-chair state of the CIS, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Ministry states that on April 5, a delegation of Uzbekistan led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov took part in a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

“As the CIS co-chairing state, the Uzbek side this year holds meetings of seven sectorial bodies on its territory,” Kamilov said at the meeting.

Kamilov noted that over the past two years, Uzbekistan has significantly intensified activities in the CIS format and is currently fully participating in the work of some 50 sectorial bodies of the Commonwealth.

Ministry stressed that the heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed topical issues of multilateral cooperation within the CIS and prospects for the development of interaction among the member states.

Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the ministers made an appeal on the need to preserve and properly care for military graves and military monuments of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, an action program for enhancing partnership between the foreign affairs agencies of the CIS member states and other decisions aimed at deepening multilateral cooperation in various fields.