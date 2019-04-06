Russian Yamal, Uzbek region to implement joint projects for food export

By Trend





Representatives of Nyda-Resource production company of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, are on a working visit to the Papan district of the Namangan region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Delegation from Yamal is taking part in business events organized by the Uzbek authorities to develop trade relations with this Arctic region.

Cooperation began in January this year at the Green Week international exhibition in Berlin, where the export-oriented enterprise Nyda-Resource signed a number of agreements to cooperate with companies of the agro-industrial complex of Uzbekistan.

The purpose of the trip to Uzbekistan is to participate in activities aimed at the implementation of joint projects for the production, import and export of food. The visit was organized by the Department of External Relations of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.