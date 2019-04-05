Turkish party chairman calls for municipal re-elections

By Trend





Leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli called on the Turkish authorities to hold municipal re-elections in major cities of the country, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Bahceli noted that holding municipal re-elections doesn’t contradict the laws of Turkey.

“Repeated elections contribute to the elimination of negative and controversial issues that arose after the March 31 elections,” he added.

The media don’t exclude that the Turkish authorities may consider this proposal.

This is while Bayram Senocak, head of the Istanbul branch of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stated that the AKP has evidence of the election results in Istanbul being falsified in favor of candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu.

Sadi Guven, head of the YSK, said on April 2 that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul remain unchanged.

Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Ba??ms?z Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalk?nma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (?Y? Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halklar?n Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.