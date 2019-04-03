Ashgabat to host int’l car exhibition

By Trend





The international car exhibition “Turkmen World – 2019” is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat July 3-5, Trend reports April 3 with reference to the organizer of the event - the Turkmen Ministry of Automobile Transport.

The exhibition, aimed at the development of cooperation with foreign partners, will be held with the assistance of the Turkmen Interior Ministry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition will feature vehicles of various modifications: passenger cars, trucks, specialized vehicles.

Turkmenistan traditionally buys machinery in South Korea, Japan, China, Russia and Belarus.