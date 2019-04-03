Uzbekistan to launch 17 investment projects in its special economic zones

By Trend





In the near future, 17 investment projects in such areas as agriculture, industry and tourism will be implemented in the special economic zones of Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

As follows from the information of the state unitary enterprise "Center for Complex Examination of Projects and Import Contracts" under the Ministry of Economy and Industry, a comprehensive examination of the documentation of investment projects being implemented is carried out in the FEZs.

After that, conclusions are issued on business plans and feasibility studies of investment projects proposed for implementation in the FEZ territories.

During the comprehensive examination of the documentation of investment projects, an analysis of their compliance with the requirements established for investment projects implemented in the territories of special economic zones is carried out.

Following the issue of a positive conclusion of the Center, the administrative councils of the FEZ decide on the implementation of investment projects in the territory of the FEZ, for which concessions and other types of state support are provided.

Currently, according to the report, 17 investment projects have passed the examination at the Center.

In the FEZ Angren, there is a need to modernize the production and expand the range of cardboard, paper, and corrugated packaging on the basis of ANGREN PACK JSC.

Universal Agro JSC in Navoi free economic zone intends to create a plant for the production of vegetable oil and calibration, roasting and packaging of pistachios, almonds, cashews and walnuts.

The Charvak FEZ approved business plans for two promising projects; the creation of fisheries and the organization of extreme ecotourism.