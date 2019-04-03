Russian company to supply pipes for TAPI gas pipeline to Turkmenistan

By Trend





The Russian group of ChTPZ (Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant) won the tender of the Turkmengas State Concern for the supply of pipes for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline under construction, Trendreports with reference to the Russian media.

The company will supply pipes for the construction of the linear part of the pipeline with a length of 214 kilometers. The deal amounted to $219 million.

Russia’s Sberbank, a state-owned Russian banking and financial services company, confirmed the letter of credit of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan for this amount under the reimbursement obligation of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in favor of ChTPZ.

Construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI, with an annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas, was launched Dec. 13, 2015.

The IDB issued a loan for Turkmenistan in 2016 to finance the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

An agreement worth $700 million was signed with the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan supplies gas to China and Iran. The ChTPZ group at one time shipped large-diameter pipes for the construction of the third stage of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline.