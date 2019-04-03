Kermanshah can play leading role in Iran's exports to Iraq

By Trend





Iran's Kermanshah Province is one of the focal points in Iran-Iraq economic ties, said First Vice-President of iran Eshaq Jahangiri,

"We seek to develop ties with Iraq and create proper conditions for Iran's exports to Iraq. Kermashah province can play a leading role in exports," Trend reports citing IRNA.

The official insisted on developing Iran-Iraq ties specially in economic sector during a meeting in Kermanshah province, "Borders are an opportunity and advantage to develop the province."

Referring to reopening of the Khosravi border he said Iran would like to reopen the border and there is no problem from Iranian side."I have discussed it with former and current Iraqi presidents."

He noted that the security of Iranian pilgrims is a major concern for Iraqis, "Iraq is responsible for pilgrims' safety."

Jahangiri arrived in Kermanshah province on March 31 alongside with ministers of agriculture, health, sport, roads and urban development. The first VP also visited Qarasu River.

Kermanshah Province has 371 kilometers joint border with Iraq that includes six official border terminals and markets that transfer Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq.