Uzbekistan Airways to transfer all flights to new Istanbul Airport from April 7

By Trend





From April 7, Uzbekistan Airways will stop flights to the Turkish Ataturk Airport and transfer all flights to Istanbul New Airport, Trend reports with reference to the airways.

In this regard, Uzbekistan Airways said that on April 5, flights HY271 / 272, HY273 / 274, HY275 / 276, and also scheduled for April 6 - HY271 / 272, HY273 / 274, have been canceled.

For passengers with issued air tickets for specified flights, Uzbekistan Airways provides an opportunity to return to the place of their purchase or change the departure date without paying fines within the validity period of the air tickets.

The airline reminds that check-in at the New Airport of Istanbul ends in 1 hour, and boarding the aircraft 20 minutes before the departure time on schedule.

Istanbul New Airport is located 35 kilometers north of the European side of Istanbul. The new airport was opened for regular flights on October 29, 2018. The airport has four runways, eight taxiways and is capable of serving up to 150-200 million passengers annually after 15 years.

Old Ataturk Airport is scheduled to close. The Aviation Authorities of Turkey decided to cancel flights of all international flights to / from Ataturk Airport on April 5-6.