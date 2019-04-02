Snam introduces 5% hydrogen and natgas blend into Italian gas transmission network

By Trend





Italy’s Snam has officially launched its experiment of introducing a 5 percent hydrogen and natural gas blend into the Italian gas transmission network, Trend reports citing Snam.

The experiment, the first of its kind in Europe, is being conducted in Contursi Terme, in the province of Salerno, in Southern Italy, and involves the supply of H2NG (a blend of hydrogen and gas) to two industrial companies in the area: a pasta factory and a mineral water bottling company, reads a message from Snam.

Snam CEO, Marco Alverà, said that Europe’s first injection of hydrogen into a transmission network directly supplying industrial customers projects Snam and Italy into the future of clean energy.

“Renewable gases such as green hydrogen and biomethane will play a central role in the decarbonised energy mix beyond 2050, together with traditional renewable sources. Hydrogen will become increasingly important in Snam’s strategy and we have the skills and technology to become leaders in this sector. We felt compelled to begin this innovative project in Southern Italy and Campania due to our strong connection with the territory,” he added.

Snam is Europe’s leading gas utility. It has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Teréga) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). It is one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) and is the company most involved in projects for the creation of the Energy Union.