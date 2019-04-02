The 7th Conference on Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan in Moscow

By Trend





The 7th Conference on Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan, which is being organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan with the support of the Roscongress Foundation, will take place in Moscow on 16–17 April 2019, reports Trend citing to tass.com

The conference is being held to expand practical cooperation between the regions of Russia and Tajikistan as well as the business circles and organizations of the two countries. The Conference’s business programme for the zero day on 16 April 2019 includes thematic roundtables during which cooperation in such areas as agriculture, logistics, trade, education, and culture will be discussed. A youth forum organized by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs on the Russian side will also be held at the Conference on this day.

A plenary session will take place on the main day of the Conference on 17 April 2019.