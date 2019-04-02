Kazakhstan's capital to host second of Working Group on Caspian Sea

By Trend





The next meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea will be held in Nur-Sultan, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"The second meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea will be held on April 16-17 in Nur-Sultan. All parties have confirmed their participation," Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, told reporters.

The first meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea was held on February 19-20 in Baku. It was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the parties adopted the Rules Of Procedure of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea and exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached at the 5th Caspian Summit.